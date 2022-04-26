A 10-year-old pupil whose video of sexual misconduct in Dubai went viral online and got people talking has spoken

On one of her accounts, the kid gave a self-advise, saying people should not allow their past to define who they are

The Chrisland student also apologised and deleted all her social media videos which she has been posting for years

The 10-year-old student of Chrisland school whose immoral video while in Dubai stirred reactions days ago has apologised.

The kid who has an active account on a social media platform called Likee has deleted all her videos. Her account with over 20,000 fans got attention after her alleged sexual misconduct with her male peers.

The student apologised for all her misconduct. Photo source: The Punch.

Source: UGC

10-year-old student apologises

Punch reports that the account has been up for three years before the misdeed went viral on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She said:

“I made a mistake, now I’m living with the consequences. I regret it, I really do. And I’m sorry. Don’t let your past dictate who you are, but let it be a lesson that strengthens the person you’ll become."

Tonto Dikeh steps in

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh was ready to take action against the people who are bent on spreading the video of Chrisland school pupils involved in explicit acts.

The actress made it known that she reached out to someone who could take down the immoral video but the person is demanding a huge amount of money.

She further announced her own donation of N500,000 for the person's charge and called on all concerned bodies and parents to work around it.

Lagos shut down Chrisland schools

In other news, following the Chrisland school issue, the Lagos state government shut down the school indefinitely. The shutdown notice was contained in a press statement on Monday, April 18.

The statement read:

"The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to the alleged sexual violence case involving students of Chrisland Schools which occurred in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“It is pertinent to note that all allegations are being investigated by the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including the Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Justice and the Lagos State.

"Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, whilst the criminal allegations have been escalated to the Commissioner of Police..."

Source: Legit.ng