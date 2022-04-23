The Lagos State Government has ordered the reopening of all Chrisland Schools shut down over controversies that surrounded an immoral act engaged in by some students of the school.

This was contained in a press statement by the Lagos State Commissioner of Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, made available to The PUNCH early Saturday morning.

The state government had shut down all Chrisland Schools in Lagos State on April 18, 2022.

Some pupils from the elite private school located in Victoria Garden City embarked on a trip to Dubai to participate in the World School Games between March 10 and 13, 2022 when the immoral act happened.

Following the incident, the school authorities suspended a female student indefinitely, stating that she was “a major actor” in an “immoral act”.

The government said the school’s Parent Teachers Association would be working on scheduled psychosocial support for the students involved in the immoral act.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Ministry of Education has directed that all Chrisland Schools shut for alleged misconduct of some students in Dubai be reopened from Monday, April 25th, 2022.

