Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is ready to take bold steps at curbing the spread of the disturbing explicit video of Chrisland school girl

The actress revealed that she has contacted someone who could help take the video down on the internet but the amount the person demanded is outrageous

She offered to donate N500,000 towards it and called on people to help heal the kids and work on how to punish the school for its involvement in the cover-up and neglect

Tonto Dikeh is ready to take action against the people who are bent on spreading the video of Chrisland school pupils who are involved in explicit acts.

The actress made it known that she reached out to someone who could take down the immoral video but the person is demanding a huge amount of money.

Tonto Dikeh has reacted to Chrisland pupils' explicit video. Credit: @siggy.ng @tontolet

She further announced her own donation of N500,000 for the person's charge and called on all concerned bodies and parents to work around it.

The mother of one also stated that the first step is trying to heal the kids involved in the video before shifting attention to punishing the school for their role in covering it up and negligence on their part.

The actress also made a plea to Chrisland school to make the payment as she wondered why someone would have an explicit video of a child on his or her phone.

Nigerians react to Tonto's post

A number of Tonto's followers reacted and commended her for the action she desired to take about the Chrisland girl video.

Breezie_bella:

"One thing about this woman, she always comes through."

Odirirupinska:

"It's not on Google anymore."

_Thickeniah_:

"Awwwwww God bless you.. it’s everywhere on people’s phones and all,"

Minahs_delight:

"Its true the video is off the net...Some people are complaining dey can't access it...God bless you king."

Boxpro_ng:

"They have started suspending the Twitter accounts that has posted the video."

Chocomelanin1:

"Her parents,the school and the society failed here Dear Lord, please heal all those affected by this."

Lagos state government shuts down Chrisland schools

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos state government shut down all Chrisland schools in the state indefinitely.

The development followed a controversy generated over an "immoral act" engaged in by students of the school during a trip to Dubai.

Meanwhile, the government said it is committed to ensuring that adequate medical and psycho-social support is provided for the students involved.

Source: Legit.ng