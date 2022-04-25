A hilarious video has captured the moment a police officer was chasing after a black pig apparently in a bid to capture it

The video shows how difficult it must have been for the officer as the pig outran him, racing like an athlete and entering under a bridge

The video is said to have been captured in the United States of America, USA but many Nigerians who have seen it are reacting in funny ways

A fast racing pig have been seen trying to run away from a police officer pursuing after it in a hilarious video.

The pick raced like an athlete and entered under a bridge, but it was not know why the pig was being chased.

The pig goes under the bridge in bid to escape. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The pig ran very fast

The video shows clearly that the little animal is fast and it ran without looking back at all.

But it was not known if the the animal was later caught because that was not shown in the shot but hilarious clip.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@ronkeyzee said:

"For Nigeria, police go dey run from am."

@meeporlicious_ commented:

"Them for don gun the w&rey down if na Nigeria."

@effedeborah reacted:

"Me running away from my problems."

@lifestyle_of.little said:

"The face of not becoming pork."

@ccfresh24 reacted:

"E no wan go prison."

@bandzmachine commented:

"He’s getting arrested for showing his pork outside."

Source: Legit.ng