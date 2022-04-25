Crazy Marathon Race: Policeman Chases Black Pig, Fast Animal Runs Like Athlete, Goes Under Bridge in Video
- A hilarious video has captured the moment a police officer was chasing after a black pig apparently in a bid to capture it
- The video shows how difficult it must have been for the officer as the pig outran him, racing like an athlete and entering under a bridge
- The video is said to have been captured in the United States of America, USA but many Nigerians who have seen it are reacting in funny ways
A fast racing pig have been seen trying to run away from a police officer pursuing after it in a hilarious video.
The pick raced like an athlete and entered under a bridge, but it was not know why the pig was being chased.
The pig ran very fast
The video shows clearly that the little animal is fast and it ran without looking back at all.
But it was not known if the the animal was later caught because that was not shown in the shot but hilarious clip.
Watch the video below:
Social media users react
@ronkeyzee said:
"For Nigeria, police go dey run from am."
@meeporlicious_ commented:
"Them for don gun the w&rey down if na Nigeria."
@effedeborah reacted:
"Me running away from my problems."
@lifestyle_of.little said:
"The face of not becoming pork."
@ccfresh24 reacted:
"E no wan go prison."
@bandzmachine commented:
"He’s getting arrested for showing his pork outside."
Kind horse comforts woman passing through divorce, offers her a shoulder to lean on
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a horse offered shoulders of comfort to a lady who was going through divorce.
The emotional woman sat close to the horse in a ban in an emotional state and the horse clearly saw and felt the woman's pain. The touching video has moved many people online.
The video shows the horse as it used its head to nudge the woman closer and offered her a shoulder to lean on. The animal has surprised many people on social media.
But some say they are not surprised because animals are known to pick up human emotions and even offer help.
Source: Legit.ng