A 20-year-old man stirred up massive reactions on Twitter when he announced that he just got his barber license in America

Many people online were surprised that barbers need to be certified to operate in the foreign country

After his post went viral online with more than 400,000 likes, the young man posted videos about his work in subsequent tweets

A young man in America with the Twitter handle @veaa3much was very elated when he became a licensed barber in the foreign country.

Going online, the young man announced that he is proud to be a barber at the age of 20, adding that God has really been good to him.

I am proud

In a photo shared on the platform, he sat in front of the Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber Board as he held up his certificate.

As at the time of writing this report, his post has gathered over 400,000 likes with more than 18,000 retweets.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@xuscorpio80 said:

"America, where you need a license to operate clippers but not a gun."

@Mhoeyin_jr said:

"So una dey collect barbing license? Omo, once Az learn barbing for 3 months for here. Gbam, he don open shop: 'Az cutz'."

@MannyShakur_ said:

"People don’t understand the process of getting a barber license…Congrats fam."

@kestrel9000 asked:

"God did that, or did you work hard for it?"

@2dmaxo said:

"For here, we dey look down on am. Congrats, King."

@LebohangBetwas said:

"In South Africa you just need to be Nigerian."

@ImRonnieSweets said:

"Get it my man’s! I’m a licensed nail tech and eyelash tech! Working for yourself is such a blessing. Congratulations."

Popular Nigerian barber

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the young man, Adeyinka, who went viral in 2021 as photos of him giving Burna Boy a fine haircut surfaced, spoke about his craft and recent success in an interview.

The brilliant barber said his journey in the profession started two years ago when he was seeking admission into school and knew his parents were not financially buoyant to sponsor his education.

As a way out, he became an apprentice at a barbershop to learn the trade before his school would resume. With a passion to become better, the young man self-taught himself by watching tutorials on both YouTube and Instagram.

