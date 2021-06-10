- A pack of Nigerian construction workers has shown they could be great dancers too as they demonstrated their legwork skill

- In a short clip, the bricklayers organised a dance competition as they danced while at work to Rexxie's KPK song

- People said that the dancers demonstrated the importance of unwinding with their amazing performance

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A group of Nigerian labourers displayed their dance skills during work at a construction site to show they are not only good at laying blocks.

In a viral video that has become popular on Instagram, the workers stood on a scaffold as they danced to Rexxie's Ko Por Ke song.

Their amazing show of leg moves melted hearts. Photo source: @kingtundeednut

Source: Instagram

Amazing dancers

The two dancers took turns to show off their fast gbese. A third worker stood behind them, playing the role of a hypeman.

Their energy and precision were amazing. People who reacted to the video on Instagram said they really made their break worthwhile.

Watch their performance below:

With over 43,000 likes and thousands of views as at the time of writing this report, the video is indeed a popular one.

Happiness is free

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mceestazio said:

"Catch cruise small jor naija too hard."

luvvy_in said:

"The second one won."

___stretch010 said:

"Happiness is free indeed."

ag__moni said:

"Abeg leave dem make dem enjoy small b4 dem still remember say na this useless country dem Dey."

phoebeposh said:

"All work and no play."

zee_wealth said:

"Awwww happiness is free, be happy every moment of your life."

vjoofficial said:

"That small one dey dance like Naira Marley."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Another dancer got much attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young boy joined the #GoCrazyChallenge and he seemed to have won it with his amazing moves.

The challenge is based on Chris Brown’s Go Crazy song. In a short video that is less than one minute, the boy showed off his “legwork” as the song played from a moving car that had its passenger door open.

An adult voice, perhaps the boy’s mum’s, hyped the kid’s skill, encouraged him to keep displaying the amazing moves he has in abundance.

Source: Legit