Nigerian music star Wizkid was spotted playing football with some of his close friends on a beautiful pitch

While Wizkid tried to show his football skill, the singer fell to the ground as others continued to play on, but the singer seemed to have been having fun

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, while many of his fans hail him, others mocked him for falling

It appears many Nigerian celebrities are big lovers of football, just as many of their fans are also big followers of football, especially in European leagues.

A video of popular Nigerian music icon Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, where he showed his football skills, has gone viral.

Wizkid was seen with three other people on a small beautiful pitch where they played against each other.

However, a highlight from the video showed the moment Wizkid fell to the ground.

Mixed reactions as Wizkid falls

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the video, while some fans hailed Wizkid’s football skills, others mocked him after he fell.

