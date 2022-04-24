A Nigerian man treated a beggar in a wheelchair to an overwhelming surprise for offering him N100 to eat

The entertainer had accosted the beggar and pleaded with him to be given money so he could get something to eat

The kindhearted beggar had offered N100 and was rewarded with N100k cash by the Nigerian man

A Nigerian entertainer identified as De General made the day of a beggar by gifting him N100k cash on the spot.

De General had that day set out to pretend to be hungry and then reward any beggar that offered him help through cash and Ibrahimu from Zamfara state was the lucky person.

He had offered the beggar N100. Photo Credit: TikTok/@iam_degeneral

An emotional video shared by @iam_degeneral on Tiktok captured when he accosted the lucky beggar in a wheelchair and begged to be given any amount so he could get something to eat.

Ibrahimu had appeared startled at first but then went on to offer De General N50.

As the entertainer offered thanks, the beggar doubled the amount by bringing out another N50.

His kindness got him a big reward

This moved the entertainer who immediately divulged to the beggar that he wasn't needy but just pretended to be.

He showed the beggar where his car was parked and hailed Ibrahimu for showing kindness to a stranger despite his condition.

On the spot, he gifted Ibrahimu N100k cash, much to the surprise of the beggar.

Nigerians react

moridiatoyindamola said:

"I'm so touched in the heart he's such a great man ❤️ thanks for helping him may Almighty God continue to ease your pain big man."

donblinkmillion said:

"God bless you man for showing love to other people, you don't have to get rich before helping others.

"Even in his condition he could still help others."

scottnelly279 said:

"I don't know where to start but brother I swear down if u no blow pass like this make i know no why...GOD BLESS U BROTHER."

Chikezie Onyinyechi

"They should have helped him get to his place oo, that place isn't too safe , see as that one at the back looks like Anin."

Collins said:

"The General!

"Hmmmm, God will continue to bless and elevate you for your kind heart , this video really made me cry, You're blessed once again."

