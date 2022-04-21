Popular Instagram comedian, Cute Abiola stirred massive reactions after making a strange announcement to his followers

The funnyman declared that depression forced him to splash millions of naira on expensive Mercedes Benz automobile

Fans of Cute Abiola have trooped to his comment section to congratulate him and wonder about his kind of depression

Someone should check on popular comedian, Cute Abiola because he might be going through a lot.

The skit maker took to his Instagram page to announce that he is depressed and the depression forced him to splash a huge amount of money on buying a Mercedes Benz.

Cute Abiola buys new automobile. Credit: @thecuteabiola

Cute Abiola who just acquired the new black Benz shared a picture of himself riding a bicycle to suggest that he is actually going through a lot.

He captioned the post as:

"I was depressed so I got a Benz ."

The result of his depression has sparked hilarious reactions online.

Check the post below:

Nigerians congratulate Cute Abiola

Social media users across the country have trooped to Cute Abiola's page to congratulate him on the new automobile and wondered about his depression.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iam_caoliswealth:

"I love the caption Congratulations."

Ballyqueen2:

"I don’t even know what to comment is this playing what type of playing is this……… anyways congratulations."

Youngshaggii:

"Omohbecause you are depressed you buy Benz GOD when."

Burgberryhouseoffashion:

"God I am depressed tooo."

Oriadee_:

"Even if you buy private jet I still believe say na content money cause I know when you started, COngratulations."

Kel_vindarc:

"The caption nah motivation."

Adestitoali:

"From Depresso to Benzo..Congrato but where Una dey see all this money, please tell us."

Cute Abiola gifts crew member new car

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cute Abiola made one of his crew members, Aremu a very happy man after he decided to reward his loyalty.

In a video shared by the comedian, he was sighted with Aremu and some other people as they checked out a car.

When the young man was informed that the car was his, he laughed in disbelief and told people not to prank him before he eventually believed and broke down in tears.

