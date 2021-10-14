A Nigerian motorist sure made the day of a female beggar following his kindness to her while stuck in traffic

In a sweet video trending on social media, the man could be seen dancing as she appeared by the driver's window

The jolly motorist went on to gesticulate as if beckoning on the beggar to dance with him and then gave the girl cash after which he blew her kiss

A Nigerian motorist has been hailed by many people on social media for putting smile on the face of a female beggar.

A video capturing his interaction with the girl in hijab was shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja.

The female beggar couldn't help but smile

Source: Instagram

In the touching video, the man danced as the girl appeared by his window to seek alms.

He then wore a welcoming smile as he winded down to interact with the girl.

His dancing seemed to amuse the girl as she wore a smile. The man afterwards gave her cash and blew a kiss to which she appreciated while blushing.

Social media reacts

@olorire__omoiyaakeem said:

‪"I watched three times already. Very nice. I am sure she will never forget this moment in a hurry.‬

‪"And It the innocent way she said "thank you" at the end for me ❤❤❤❤❤ .‬"

@_heisvictor wrote:

"The way some people frown immediately they see these beggars is something else.....if you no give them something at least smile at time."

@big_emijackson stated:

"This life for they very easy if we they show love to each other once once ....... na we they always complicate things most time abeg if you they Scotland link up make I buy you drink tonite then tomorrow or weekend you buy me too"

@lordkendrix remarked:

"Women can never smile with a male beggar like this....have you seen women drive?....overfocus dey worry thembut as man dey drive, him dey check things out"

