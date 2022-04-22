A viral video reportedly recorded in Delta state has shown the moment a Nigerian lady took over a coffin, sat on it and refused to leave

According to the story, there was a dead body in the coffin and people were attempting to bury the copse close to her house

She vehemently rejected the idea and the people left the freshly dug grave seen in the video to dig another one and bury the dead

A trending video has shown a Nigerian woman sitting on a coffin and refusing to leave.

The story behind the video has it that some people wanted to buy the dead body in the coffin close to the woman's house, a move she vehemently rejected.

The old woman sits on the coffin and refuses to stand up. Photo credit: @instagblog9ja

She sits on the coffin, another grave dug

A freshly dug grave was also seen in the video and many people gathered, talking in local dialects obviously discussing the matter.

Due to the woman's refusal and total rejection of the burial, another grave was later dug wherein the copse was buried away from the woman's house. The video was shared by @instablog9ja.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@sugar_cubeten said:

"Double wahala for dead body."

@daisy_luxury_shoppers commented:

"But she didn’t do anything wrong for refusing. She no want dead body for her compound na."

@charming1747 reacted:

"But why will they bury someone near her house."

@denimground said:

"See as she take balance for coffin as if na water bed."

@mirabeluzoenyi commented:

"Why will they bury the person near her compound the person no get compound shu."

@zealifah said:

"If it’s her land then she’s fighting for her rights. The fact that such action elicits public condemnation shouldn’t stop her from fighting for her rights. You don’t bury a corpse in another’s land."

@okpalarose_ commented:

"A Queen!!! . Probably they wanted to oppress her because her children no dey or maybe she no get grown children."

