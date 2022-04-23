The Nigerian lady who was captured in the viral intimate tape involving singer Oxlade has dragged him to court

The embittered lady slammed those discouraging her from seeking justice stating that she was disowned by her parents

She added that the video was leaked without her consent and knocked the singer for failing to publicly apologise to her parents

The last may not have been heard on the leaked intimate tape involving singer Oxlade and a lady as she has now sued him.

Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman popularly known as Oxlade had in the wake of the viral leak publicly apologised to the lady involved and his fans, while blaming betrayal over the clip making it to the public.

Speaking in the comment section of Instagram blog @gossipmilltv who shared the court paper, the lady with the handle @ta_mara_h_ revealed that she was disowned by her parents over the incident.

She slammed the singer for failing to publicly apologise to her parents stating that the clip was leaked without her consent.

The displeased lady knocked people trying to shut her up from getting justice.

Her statement read in part:

"He is supposed to publicly apologize to my Parents, I got disowned because of the video, the video was Made and leaked without my consent, if I were the one who made and leaked that video I would have been d**d meat by now, so why are you guys trying to down talk me from fighting for my right..."

See below a copy of the court paper:

Social media reactions

@trina_joness said:

"But for real tho , imagine going to your boyfriends house and doing that stuff then few days later you see your video all over the Internet omo some of you would run m a d."

@harkinlaby said:

"That is the situation of the country we live in, many people take serious issues as joke and just for cruise, I also like the fact that she is not backing out and fighting for justice with her full chest."

@only1lormy said:

"Person don forget this iss, I’m sure nobody go see u for road recognize its u again sef, na u still Dey carry u sef come out.. Goan Find work gal…."

@gylliananthonette said:

"From the video I watched o, she knew there was camera there and she was well aware of everything happening."

Comedian Sabinus blows hot as he reacts to Oxlade's leaked intimate tape

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that comedian Sabinus had reacted to singer Oxlade's leaked intimate tape.

Sabinus wondered about how people are quick to make videos of themselves when sleeping with a lady then later release or leak them on social media.

Not stopping there, Sabinus questioned what was wrong with the people in this present generation and asked why everything including serious issues must be used to trend.

