A young man has been praised on social media after he shared a part of the job he does as a ramp officer at the airport

In a clip shared on his TikTok page, he could be seen controlling a plane as he brought the aircraft to a fine stop

Many people said that his job depicts great coordination and perfection and they could not stop watching

A young man with the handle @j.luis___ has shown what his day is like as a ramp officer giving traffic signals to pilots in aeroplanes.

In a video that has gathered over 11,000 comments, the man stood with his traffic sticks raised up as a passenger plane approached him.

Many said that the video shows just how dedicated he is to his job. Photo source: TikTok/@j.luis

Great show of perfection

Making different hand signs, he was able to communicate with the pilot and bring the aircraft to a stop metres away from him.

Many people have since praised the young man for being proud of the kind of job he does for a living.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1 million likes. Below are some of the reactions:

Steve Jones said:

"Like a pro.......Awesome job. Thank you for your contribution in helping everyone fly safely around the world."

MollyBatEarsgrandma said:

"this brought tears to my eyes.... proof that we all need to do our part to make the world work well."

melissarowell471 said:

"Wow. Right on the lines!"

Penina Love said:

"Me watching this more than 10 times trying to get the move he doing."

Dana Ogrosky said:

"Great job!! Perfection!! You lined him up perfectly on then double lines!! Post your back and walk your walk hun!!!"

Gwendolyn Simmons said:

"If you watch closely you will see how he helps bring the pilot & plane in straight on the yellow line.. AMAZING."

