A Nigerian man identified as Oti Oluwaseun, has cried out online that he mistakenly sent more money to a taxi driver than initially planned

According to the man, he transferred a total of N130k to the driver instead of N1,300 which was the fare he was supposed to pay

He shared ample evidence to prove his claims and told Legit.ng that he has contacted the driver's bank to lodge a complain

A Nigerian man, Oti Oluwaseun has cried out bitterly that there has been a mistake in a transaction he made on the 21st of April, 2022.

He said he mistakenly sent the sum of N130k to a taxi driver instead of N1300. He said he only realised the huge mistake when the driver left.

The man shared evidence to prove his claim. Photo credit: Oti Oluwaseun and Jorg Greuel/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The money has been moved

He has equally called the phone number of the driver but the line was switched off. The distraught man made some more efforts by going to the man's bank to complain.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He was told the money landed in the man's account but that it has been moved. The bank, therefore, froze the taxi driver's account.

In an interview with Legit.ng, the man said:

"I ordered for the ride from Phase 1 to Ologolo Bus Stop this morning and the amount for the ride was 1,300 but unknowingly, I sent 130,000 which I didn’t notice until an hour later that I want to make another transaction.

"All aid to get in touch with me was failed coz he wasn’t picking up not even on the app. I wrote their customer service on the app, they requested for the receipt of the transaction which I sent to them but they never replied again till this moment.

"So I went to the guy bank which is Gtbank. They confirmed the money and told me the guy already transferred it out to another of his account.

"So they freezed the account and told them they are going to call him but the account was already empty by that time."

There is a phone number in one of the pieces of evidence shared by the man. The number appears to be that of the accused driver. Legit.ng dialed the number to get a confirmation or denial, but it was reported switched off. A Whatsapp message sent to the number remained unreplied as of the time of filing this report.

Policeman returns missing wallet

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian policeman returned a wallet he found in Lagos.

The officer named Seargent Sampson Ekikere searched for the owner of the wallet and gave it back to him.

Lukman Abaja, the owner of the wallet offered the officer some monetary reward but he rejected it.

Source: Legit.ng