A Nigerian man named Olatubosun Kazeem has called out the Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST over a failed delivery

He said he sent a parcel through NIPOST in 2021 but the item has not been delivered since then and it has not been returned to him

He accused the body of greed and alleged that the parcel may have been destroyed and valuable items stolen from it

A Nigerian man named Olatubosun Kazeem is currently angry with the Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST for failing to deliver a parcel he sent to a relative in the United States.

Not only that, the parcel is currently missing as it has not been returned to him. He sent the item on the 21st of December, 2021, according to documents exclusively obtained by Legit.ng.

Kazeem provides documents to support his claims against NIPOST. Photo credit: Kazeem Olatubosun.

Source: Original

How it happened

On the 21st of December 2021, Olatubosun Kazeem walked into the NIPOST office at the Murtala Muhamed International Airport, Lagos. He sent a parcel with the tracking ID CP9150363329NG.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The parcel which contained local herbs was to be delivered to Mr Azeez Rasheed of 8913 Maplebrook Road, Randallstown MD, 21133, Maryland, Baltimore, USA.

Parcel not delivered nor returned

However, close to six months after, the parcel is yet to be delivered or returned to Kazeem. He told Legit.ng that he has lodged several complaints to no avail. He said:

"I know I'm not the only person facing this kind of rubbish act from Nigerian Postal Service, but a lot of people don't know who to talk to."

In an effort to recover his herbs, Kazeem said he has contacted the United States Postal Service to know if the parcel has arrived in the US, but he got a negative answer. Legit.ng also got hold of the email sent to Kazeem by USPS. It was sent on the 12th of April, 2021 by one Audrey Brotherton of the Complaints and Inquiry Department. It confirmed that the parcel has not left Nigeria, but that it was prepared for January 5, 2022.

See the email below:

The email confirms that the parcel did not arrive USA. Photo credit: Kazem Olatubosun.

Source: Original

When he received the email from the USPS, he took it to NIPOST who reasured him that the parcel would be delivered. His words:

"Until I get the email reply from USPS that the tracking number of the items shows that the parcel is not in the USA. I went back to them with the copy of the email, they now said I should tell my sister and her husband that they will get it."

What Kezeem wants

As it stands now, Kazeem said he wants a refund of the money he paid as delivery fees since NIPOST has failed to do its job.

"They should refund my money back. I know they have games on some parcel during that last year's Xmas and it is obvious now."

Nigerian man calls out NIPOST for delivering empty carton instead of iPhone

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng a Nigerian man called out NIPOST saying they delivered an empty carton to him instead of the iPhone he was expecting.

According to him, NIPOST told him they can't find the phone and that the package came in a torn carton.

The distraught man took to Twitter to narrate his ordeal and to share pieces of evidence for his claim.

Source: Legit.ng