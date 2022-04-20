The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed the crash of a trainer aircraft in Kaduna on Tuesday, April 19

The NAF also confirmed the death of two pilots identified as Abubakar Muhammed Alkali and Elijah Haruna Karatu

Oladayo Amao, chief of air staff, said the cause of the crash will be “thoroughly” investigated, noting that he has constituted an Accident Investigation Board

Kaduna state - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has identified the two officers that died in an aircraft crash on Tuesday, April 19.

According to a statement released by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, NAF's director of public relations and information, the two officers are:

Elijah Haruna Karatu, Abubakar Muhammed Alkali killed in Kaduna aircraft crash. Photo credits: @lukuenzy, @OvieNews

Source: Twitter

Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Muhammed Alkali Flight Lieutenant Elijah Haruna Karatu

Cause of crash to be probed - Amao

Meanwhile, Oladayo Amao, chief of air staff, said the cause of the crash will be “thoroughly” investigated, noting that he has constituted an Accident Investigation Board to determine the immediate and remote causes of the tragic incident.

The air chief spoke when he visited Kaduna to commiserate with families, friends, and colleagues of the pilots that lost their lives in the accident.

Amao assured the officers that all measures will be taken to forestall future crashes.

“He also reminded them on the need to remain steadfast and focused on their assigned roles and responsibilities in view of the onerous task before the NAF and other security agency to rid the Northwest and indeed the entire Nation of all criminal elements.

“The unfortunate incident of yesterday’s trainer aircraft crash is yet again a tragic reminder of the perilous nature of the military flying profession as well as the risks NAF pilots continually take, daily, to secure Nigeria’s territorial integrity," the statement read.

NAF aircraft crashed in Kaduna

Legit.ng recalls that the latest development came 11 months after a NAF aircraft crashed in Kaduna.

The incident, which occurred in May 2021, involved a Beechcraft 350, and the aircraft crashed around the Kaduna international airport.

Ibrahim Attahiru, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and 10 other military officers who were on board when the plane crashed, died. Attahiru was said to be on his way to Kaduna to attend a passing-out parade for army recruits.

