Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing is excited about who recently followed her on Instagram and she is flaunting it

American rapper, Rick Ross followed the Nigerian actress and commented on one of her photos on Instagram, she shared a screenshot and gushed over it

Nkechi declared that she is blown and expressed her joy over the new superstar follower, Nigerians have reacted differently to her post

Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing is one of the happiest Instagram users in the country at the moment considering her reactions to the celebrity follower she just got.

Nkechi informed her late mother that she is blown after American rapper, Rick Ross commented on one of her photos and followed her on Instagram.

Nkechi Blessing excited as Rick Ross follows her. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday @richforever

Source: Instagram

The actress shared a screenshot of the two interesting development and captioned it as:

"Mama your child don BLOW somebody pls hold me before I explode @richforever is following me OLUWA oooo he even comment on my picture Blood of Jesus."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Nkechi's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Nkechi Blessing's post about Rick Ross following and commenting on her photo.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Itz_officialmayorsnr:

"E reach to scream Nkechi go to bank tomorrow with the screenshot."

Damlizxy:

"She don catch another fish."

Manuel_standard:

"Lol only God knows what the husband is thinking now."

Gregoryadole:

"Nigerian market is the easiest to penetrate... This Baba came to sell market in Nigeria Sha."

Super_megan_ehr:

"Rick Ross Na womanizer. He don hear say she newly broke up."

Mzbubu8:

"MI Abaga has said we should be respecting ourselves."

Iamduchess05:

"Maybe dem don play her tape to him. He wants to enter the place too."

Rick Ross speaks Yoruba in viral video

Legit.ng previously reported that Rick Ross got Nigerians excited on social media after giving a shoutout in one of the local languages.

The rapper in a video making the rounds in the online community spoke Yoruba and mentioned how the loves Nigeria.

Many who reacted to the video hailed Ross and equally suggested that he should be given a traditional Yoruba name.

Source: Legit.ng