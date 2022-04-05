A Nigerian man has sent his wife to Kenya for a vacation as a reward for believing in him and accepting him when he had little or nothing

According to the man identified as Ademola Adebusoye, his wife, Titilope accepted him when he had less thank N10k in his bank account

He said he is sending his wife abroad so that she will go and rest, relax and have a good sleep all alone without being disturbed

A Nigerian man who is clearly a doting husband has sponsored his wife to Kenya so that she will go and have a good sleep. The man identified as Ademola Adebusoye, said he wants his wife, Titilope to go alone undisturbed.

According to the man, he decided to extend the kind gesture towards his wife as a cool reward for accepting him some three years ago when his pocket was not yet heavy.

Ademola said his wife is going alone for the vacation in Kenya. Photo credit: @iamthatgeorge

Source: Twitter

Vacation to Kenya

Sharing the story on Twitter, Ademola intimated his followers to the fact hat his wife accepted to marry him when had had less than N10k.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said in the tweet:

"When I proposed to my wife 3 years ago I had less than 10k to my name. She believed in me and said yes. Today I sent her on vacation to Kenya without our son and me, Make she go relax and have good sleep. Next one we going together, amen! I love you so much @Titiloperealtor."

See his tweet below:

Social media users react

As soon as he shared his inspiring tweet, Nigerians on Twitter pounced on it. They took to the comment section to tweet their replies. See some of the comments below:

@chijeliK reacted:

"God as me and my husband dey struggle so...abeg do make u bless us so I go fit go vacation like this o. Congratulations. People thought I was mad when I married my husband, some friends said why would u end up a with a bike rider, told them I am seeing future not now."

@mckennyspeciall said:

"Good stuffs. God bless and preserve your home. In all sincerity, most married women with kids want this type of treat. It's not easy. They need to clear their heads at times."

Nigerian man buys his wife Toyota Corolla car

In related story, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian man bought his wife a car as a reward for accepting to stay with him when he was still coming up.

According to the man identified as Solomon Adogo, he decided to gift his wife the Toyota Corolla car because she stayed with him when he had only a motorcycle.

Many social media users praised the man for his thoughtfulness even as others pledged to emulate him.

Source: Legit.ng