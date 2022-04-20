An England reverend father has got many talking after a video of him dancing went viral on social media platform TikTok

Father Andrew was seen shaking his waist happily as he vibed to a song by Flavour titled Nwa Baby in church

Social media users familiar with the lyrics of the song found the pastor's display hilarious and absolved him of any wrongdoing

The Rector of St Peter's Walworth in England father Andrew has become an internet sensation after a video of him dancing in church blew on the net.

The social media savvy reverend father who has over 4k followers on TikTok had shared the video on the platform like he normally did but this one was met with mixed reactions owing to the song he danced to.

He vibed hard to the song in church. Photo Credit: TikTok/@father...andrew

Shaking his waist like a lady, father Andrew in a black cassock vibed to Nigerian singer Flavour's song titled Nwa Baby.

He was seen in different scenes showing off moves to the song gracefully.

A caption on the video reads, 'never listen to an African song while working.'

Some netizens versed with the lyrics of the song absolved the father of any wrongdoing, stating that he probably didn't knowwhat it meant.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

Zara mama Simba said:

"Heaven was the goal till this aaaah father father u dey sing ashawo in church nah someone pls tell him."

bestloudmia said:

"I have no idea what the song is about but something about African's music you feel home whenever listen to it Africa mama ."

user1608795281759 said

"A father that is in tune with society and its trends. keep it up father Andrew. look forward to seeing more."

user4582661867631 said:

"The problem is certain people are taking this too serious, I have no idea of this song or meaning but it has beat and one I could get up and dance."

Barbara N. A Amaa said:

"Eeeii father pls change the song of choice I’m not sure if the host of heaven agree with the song’s meaning."

Reverend father does the focus dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a reverend father had stolen the show from a man doing legwork with fine focus dance.

The video started with a talented young man entertaining students at a gathering with his legwork as he vibed to the Focus song freestyle playing in the background.

A reverend father identified as Felix appeared from the right-hand side and crossed to the opposing side without acting like he took notice of the young man's display.

But to the students' surprise, the pastor broke into the focus dance as he made to cross to the opposing area from the left-hand side.

