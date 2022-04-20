Popular Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has dropped a new song that many Nigerians would have interest

Aside from the song having a Nigerian vibe, the Tanzanian singer went on to feature veteran actor Jide Kosoko as his father-inlaw in the music video

The video has sparked excitement on the Nigerian social media space, with many hailing Kosoko for his legendary acting skill

Popular Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz seems to be planning to penetrate with the release of the visual of his song video dubbed Wonder Off.

Not only did the song with the regular Nigerian beat and vibes, but the Tanzanian also enlisted the service of one of the leading Nigerian actors Prince Jide Kosoko who played the role of his father-inlaw in the music video.

Jide Koskoko acts father-in-law in music video. Credit: @goldmyne

Source: Instagram

A part of the video was shot in a beautiful mansion with Kosoko seated on a chair while conversing with his soon to be son-in-law while also examining his appearance.

See the video below:

Nigerians hail Jide Kosoko’s acting skill

Many Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to the veteran actor's skill. Some others pointed out that Diamond Platnumz was trying to win the Nigerian audience over to himself.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

stickzbeautyplug:

"You see this guy diamond,e too sabi."

mcvancebeatz:

"This man dey act shaaa, see facial expression."

instylebyvictoria:

"It is only a Nigerian that can give such real facial expressions."

oba_ice:

"This guy just wan enter Nigerian market by all means cause he knows naija na the way … if Nigerians love your sound u done blow ."

its_xnatch:

"Better marketing strategy to gain himself back to the heart of Nigerians ."

shopbbqueen01:

"I was just blushing seeing this , that’s my favorite singer Diamond and mr Jude ."

