A video of a reverend father doing a popular Nigerian dance style called the focus dance has stirred reactions on social media

The pastor stole the show at a gathering as he broke into the dance move while a young man was already entertaining students with his legwork

His short display caused an uproar as students who seemed to love it burst into loud screams as they hailed him

A reverend father caused a huge stir at an event as he stunned students with his dance display.

A short footage capturing the hilarious moment was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv and got many people talking.

He thrilled students with his focus dance Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipmilltv, Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

He stole the show

The video starts with a talented young man entertaining students at a gathering with his legwork as he vibed to the Focus song freestyle playing in the background.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A reverend father identified as Felix appeared from the right-hand side and crossed to the opposing side without acting like he took notice of the young man's display.

But to the students' surprise, the pastor broke into the focus dance as he made to cross to the opposing area from the left-hand side.

This got the students screaming in joy.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@call_.me_giovanni opined:

"Christianity has become a crook in Africa."

@larryupcoming thought:

"Abeg where’s is this church located church Dey hunger me to go."

@official_mandy_c said:

"Social gathering back then in sec school. Catholic sch students can relate."

@darlene_nelson_ remarked:

"The dancer will be thinking the screams were for him."

@amenaimz123 stated:

"In this. Country if you dont find a way to have fun or catch cruise depression go hook you for neck like bold tie."

Young stuns rev. father with sizzling leg dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had made a rev. father lose focus as he showed off superb leg dance moves.

The talented man burst into sweet leg moves as he danced energetically to a remake of the popular broadcast song used by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

In the video of the young man's street showcase reposted by @pulsenigeria247 on Instagram, a reverend father appeared startled by the showing and would soon be joined by a mechanic and a number of other persons.

The young man carried on unperturbed switching from one legwork style to the other as he flowed with the song's beats.

Source: Legit.ng