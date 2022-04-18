A talented Nigerian man has built a fast 'aeroplane' car himself that runs on solar as well as petrol

According to the creator of the whip, his aeroplane car is very fast as it can run at 120 kilometres per hour

In a video shared on social media, the man took it for a ride from Abuja to Akure but made a stop at Ondo after it encountered some problems

Residents of a community in Ondo state were intrigued to see a weird looking car in their area and gathered around it to watch with keen interest.

The weird whip called an aeroplane car was built by a Nigerian man and was being driven to Akure from Abuja when it encountered difficulties on Itaogbolu road in Ondo.

The car is said to be very fast. Photo Credit: YouTube/Tech Surgeon

Source: UGC

A man on the scene who shared the video, marvelled at the talented man's invention.

It is very fast

The impressed recorder of the clip expressed confidence that the man would build even better automobiles if given the needed support by the government.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

When quizzed, the car owner stated that his golden coloured aeroplane ride runs at 120 kilometres per hour.

After carrying out a repair successfully, the man revved its engine back to life and continued on his journey to Akure amid cheers from stunned residents of the Ondo community.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Truvelisback said:

"Has it been tested and confirmed? To prevent Accident."

Ayomiddee said:

"Let's start being a better country by supporting our own."

Posty56 said:

"What could possibly go wrong, make en go park that thing one side jare, something that is not roadworthy na air? grin,that means we go pick in body for forest, not hating just saying the truth."

Young Nigerian man builds sports car in the space of 4 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a plant science graduate had built a sports car himself.

The man revealed that he spent a total number of four years to conclude the project. During his National Youth Service Crops programme, he was able to save 80% of his allowance to fund car production.

With a strong passion for machines, he decided that his first car will be the one built with his hands. Speaking about his challenges as an engineer, he said:

“The first one is money, I couldn't get sponsors, the second is tools and the third is people perspective, what they say about the project but I didn't allow those things to weigh me down.”

Source: Legit.ng