There was a mild drama at a banking hall as a visibly irate lady went wild as she expressed her displeasure

The Nigerian lady left a queue where she appeared to have had an altercation with the security personnel on duty and climbed the counter

In another scene from the stunning video, about three bankers struggled to calm the lady as she went physical with the same security man

A young lady has stirred mixed reactions on social media owing to her wild action at a banking hall.

While Legit.ng cannot verify the reason for her outburst, she sure went the extra mile in showcasing it.

She went wild to express her anger. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1

In a short video shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram, the lady could be seen leaving a customers' queue after what looks like an altercation with the bank's security man.

She then effortlessly climbed the bank's counter onto the other area that is usually out of bounds for non-staff.

The clip also captured her in a physical squabble with the security man at the bankers' area across the counter.

Three bankers struggled to hold her in a bid to prevent the lady's brawl with the security man from escalating.

@az_beauty_empire said:

"Sometimes banks need am…cuz they always feel like a small god on that their sit."

@karabum215 said:

"Instead make you Carry Band Go play For there Na new update be that."

@presheeyy said:

"Banks should start taking responsibilities!!!! It’s getting too much e jor!!!!"

@durfeeog said:

"Na waiting I go soon go do for UBA bank na cuz I done go bank tire and dem no gree return my money I dey come for them."

@amaka_sweet said:

"Banks should really stop all these unauthorized debits, it’s annoying."

Woman stops bankers from attending to customers over N100k deducted from her account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had caused a stir at a bank as she demanded a refund of her N100k.

In a live video recording the whole incident she made, as reshared by Facebook user Hammid Bakare, the woman lamented that N100k was deducted from her account and that she had been visiting the bank for the past one month to get it rectified to no avail.

The visibly displeased woman stated that instead, bankers kept making her return to the bank and go through procedures that usually do not yield the needed result.

Her loud outburst caught the attention of everyone in the banking hall. Poised to follow through with the threat to halt banking activities that day, the woman wore her car key around her neck and stopped any banker she saw attending to a customer.

