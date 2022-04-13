A Nigerian man has been seen in a viral video ridding a fully loaded Keke, but what he was carrying gave some onlookers shivers

The man had his Keke fully loaded with six large tanks, a load which may be far heavier than the keke Napep itself

The keke rider struggled to move it along the inner street with meandering roads even as some people accused him of greed

A Nigerian man has been accused of greed due to the number of water tanks he loaded on his Keke.

According to some persons who saw the video on Instagram, it would have been better to use a truck to carry the load the man carried with a Keke.

The video shows the man trying hard to ride the Keke Napep. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

People shiver at the man's courage

In the scary video, there were six tanks loaded on top of the keke. It swayed left and right as the man rode.

A woman who watched in awe as the rider passed could be heard screaming out of surprise.

On Instagram where the video was shared by @mufasatundeednut, the man was hailed by some and condemned by others.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users share mixed feelings

When the video was shared online, it got so many views and comments. Here are some of the comments:

@alexcore_live commented:

"If police tiaram hot slap now, unah go begging say police brutality meanwhile him sef dey abuse the keke. Just saying respectfully."

@violetikong said:

"With God, all things are possible. In Nigeria, nothing is impossible."

@ehinomenn c=reacted:

"Nigerians be taking unnecessary risks!‍♀️ If something bad happens now, they’ll blame the government for not fixing the road."

@temms.esho said:

"I was waiting for the keke to fall, God forgive me."

@kizobillz commented:

"This Keke driver can drive Nigeria economy to prosperity."

