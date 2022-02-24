A Nigerian man was seen with at least seven bags of grain loaded on his motorcycle as he drove off

The okada rider had some other people with him, as the person filming was heard screaming "let's go"

The man hopped on the bike, started it and got some help from others who gave it a little push before he sped off

A Nigerian okada rider was recently seen carrying at least seven big bags of grain on his motorcycle and the sight stunned many people on Tiktok.

The okada man carefully loaded the bike just like a beast of burden, strongly tying the bags of grain to prevent them from falling off.

The okada rider was not bordered by overload.

Like a beast of burden

After he was done loading, he then mounted the bike in a careful fashion, but the bike refused to get off the standing position until it was pushed by the man's companions.

The biker kick-started the motorcycle and then sped off, surprising many who may think the bike will fall.

The video has stunned many people who have seen it on Tiktok where it was shared by @mubarakskabawa.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man pounds yam with a wine bottle and blue basin in Osogbo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has previously reported that a Nigerian man used a wine bottle to pound yam inside a blue rubber base in Osogbo, the capital of Osun state.

The man carefully poured the pieces of his boiled yam into the blue basin and commenced pounding, squashing them gently. He continued pounding until the yam turned into a paste.

Many people who saw the video wondered if the pounded yam will be good for the throat.

Also, in another funny story, an okada man was seen riding around town with his motorcycle and a baby strapped on his back.

The video showed the man navigating a busy road, cruising leisurely on the bike while backing the baby.

The video shocked many people who were scared that the baby would fall off.

