Emmanuel Udeh became a subject of caricature and meme following his abysmal outing at a national talent contest in Nigeria 8 years ago

Years after the incident, Emmanuel has tendered answers to some questions about that bad showing, stressing that he hasn't danced ever since

The young man has however shrugged off the mockery of his past to look toward the future with hope

A meme that is still used today to express awkwardness was 8 years ago derived from the failed outing of a young Nigerian dancer Emmanuel Udeh at a national talent contest.

Emmanuel had presented his dance talent before the judges then that included a Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw, filmmaker Yibo Koko, and radio presenter Dan Foster but didn't get their nods.

Emmanuel has stated that he actually wasn't prepared for that performance. Photo Credit: Lucky Udu

Source: Facebook

In a viral video that highlighted his reaction, Emmanuel was heartbroken by the judges' verdict and wept profusely with mucus trickling down his nose to his mouth.

Emmanuel speaks on that fateful outing

The Delta state indigene told a content creator Lucky Udu in an exclusive interview that he actually didn't prepare for the showing.

The 33-year-old said he saw a flyer advertising the contest and decided to give it a shot.

"Honestly to tell you the truth I didn't prepare for it. I just thought in my mind because dance is my thing."

Speaking on the response of Nigerians to his performance, Emmanuel stated that it was a thing of shame he lived with for years but has got over it.

Currently, he sells dry fishes for a living and revealed that he hasn't danced since that failed outing 8 years ago.

Netizens react

Wilfred Simon said:

"May God strengthen you and your coast i believe strongly that Emmanuel will become rich soon i also like him he is awesomely intelligent more blessings Amen."

Uju Bless said:

"God bless you udu your really doing a great joy. I love his faith he is strong n a smart young man, thanks for making him feel loved once again... It's so touching."

Chigozie Vivian Stephen said:

"My dear never you listen to what people will say because even if u do good or bad them most talk.

"I love your courage dear.

"God bless you for me."

Tendai Chipato said:

"May God bless this young man.He is humble and he has a great sense of humor.His words are noble yet so painful l wish this man the best of life.To the rest of the people that made fun of him (cant you be nice to others chaaai)God bless you."

