A Nigerian man has taken to social media to appreciate God for saving him and his wife from what would have been a fatal fire accident

The man stated this as he expressed surprise that a new car he bought for his wife went up in flames some minutes after it was showed off on social media

He marvelled that the car was in perfect condition when it was acquired and blamed his enemies for the fire incident

A Nigerian man identified as Muhammad Cluster has mocked his enemies as he appreciated God for sparing his life and that of his wife after his woman's new car went up in flames.

According to Cluster, the new car caught fire 30 minutes after the announcement of its purchase was made on social media platform Facebook.

The man expressed surprise at the development.

Source: Facebook

A stunned Cluster stated that the car was in good condition when it was bought and wondered why it would go up in flames.

Cluster said he and his wife were on their way to fuel the whip when the incident happened.

He wrote:

"30 minutes after I posted my wife new car on our way out from a fuel station the same car got totally burnt na wa for this enemies sha o they couldn’t even wait for it to be 24hrs but thank God for life it’s well."

Nigerians react

Jesse Nathan Chukwuebuka Ogenyi said:

"The enemy can take away your home, car, wears and the money, but your talent and life will be preserved. I join hands with the many that had seen this to declare upon your lives and destinies, that as apples of God's eyes you shall not be touched, and by the tree planted by the riverside you shall continue to amass wealth and excel effortlessly. Amen."

Igwe Nnamdi Michael said:

"Thank God for life ,2016 colora , was an accident and this one na fire , omo them dey follow you bad bad, abeg Dey careful ooo."

Goodness Odoabuchi said:

"Nawa oo.

"Thank God for her life... As long as God lives and she did no bad to anyone, her life can never be cut short. Amen."

Man's luxury car catches fire one hour after he picked it up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man's Lamborghini had gone up in flames just one hour after he picked it up.

The car had reportedly just undergone a £10,000 (N4.7m) service before the unfortunate incident happened.

Sira revealed that he had been on his way to London with his girlfriend when she complained about smelling petrol. He put a call through to his mechanic who explained that since the car had just been serviced, it was normal to smell petrol.

However, the smell got stronger and his girlfriend told him to roll down the windows. They eventually pulled over and heard a loud bang before the car went up in flames.

Source: Legit.ng