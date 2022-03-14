A young Nigerian man has been caught on video talking exactly like popular singer, Davido and celebrated skit makers, Broda Shaggi and Officer Woos

He was seen talking in Davido's somewhat husky voice and then he switched to Broda Shaggy's well-known street jabs

The man's video has attracted much attention online with many people praising him and saying he is talented in voice acting

In a rare show of extra-ordinary skills set, a young Nigerian man has been seen in a trending video showcasing his ability to copy celebrity voices.

The young man in the said video talked like Davido, Officer Woos, and Broda Shaggy, switching among the three distinct voices in a nice way.

The man perfectly copied Davido, Broda Shaggi, and Officer Woos. Photo credit: @davido, @brodashaggi, and @dombgorge

Source: Instagram

Davido's husky voice and Broda Shaggy's street voice

It was interesting how the man was able to switch among the three voices without confusing them.

He first started with Davido's husky voice and then switched to Broda Shaggy's street voices, and ended it with the voice of Officer Woos. This made many people happy. The video was shared on Instagram by @krakstv.

Social media users react

When the video dropped on Instagram, it got so many views and comments. A few of the comments are captured below:

@iam_temicutee reacted:

"The Broda shaggy and woos part was so accurate."

@goodyy51 commented:

"Wooooo he’s good with shaggy and woos."

@kvng_lheo reacted:

"Na government dey f@ck us up for Naija, talent plenty for this country."

@officialkbrown said:

"Second one sounded more like shaggy."

@jesee_karr remarked:

"Mad ohh."

@smart30bg_ reacted:

"Everybody sha won be like Davido talent too plenty."

@elnino908 said:

"This one na thief ohhh he fit use this voice collect shaggy endorsement."

