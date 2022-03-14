Talent Plenty for Dis Country: Man Copies Celebrity Voices, Talks Like Davido & Broda Shaggi in Stunning Video
- A young Nigerian man has been caught on video talking exactly like popular singer, Davido and celebrated skit makers, Broda Shaggi and Officer Woos
- He was seen talking in Davido's somewhat husky voice and then he switched to Broda Shaggy's well-known street jabs
- The man's video has attracted much attention online with many people praising him and saying he is talented in voice acting
In a rare show of extra-ordinary skills set, a young Nigerian man has been seen in a trending video showcasing his ability to copy celebrity voices.
The young man in the said video talked like Davido, Officer Woos, and Broda Shaggy, switching among the three distinct voices in a nice way.
Davido's husky voice and Broda Shaggy's street voice
It was interesting how the man was able to switch among the three voices without confusing them.
Your children will take care of you too: Nigerians react to video of lady who took her dad to Davido's O2 show
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
He first started with Davido's husky voice and then switched to Broda Shaggy's street voices, and ended it with the voice of Officer Woos. This made many people happy. The video was shared on Instagram by @krakstv.
What the video below:
Social media users react
When the video dropped on Instagram, it got so many views and comments. A few of the comments are captured below:
@iam_temicutee reacted:
"The Broda shaggy and woos part was so accurate."
@goodyy51 commented:
"Wooooo he’s good with shaggy and woos."
@kvng_lheo reacted:
"Na government dey f@ck us up for Naija, talent plenty for this country."
@officialkbrown said:
"Second one sounded more like shaggy."
@jesee_karr remarked:
"Mad ohh."
@smart30bg_ reacted:
"Everybody sha won be like Davido talent too plenty."
@elnino908 said:
"This one na thief ohhh he fit use this voice collect shaggy endorsement."
I will never be broke in my life: Reactions as Pastor Tobi sprays Davido with bundles of pound notes in UK
Oyinbo man vibes to Davido's song at his O2 concert
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that an Oyinbo man who attended Davido's O2 concert thoroughly enjoyed the show.
The man recorded a video of himself singing "money follow you." The video went viral on the internet.
Those who saw the video wondered just how the man learned the lyrics of the song and sang it very perfectly without mistakes.
Source: Legit.ng