A Ghanaian man living in Canada has stirred massive conversation online after opening up about how he got the chance to migrate abroad

The young man revealed in an interview that one thing he regrets not ever doing is learning fitting job as it is on very high demand in his life of work in Ghana

Many who saw the post expressed how disappointing it is that most of the youth prefer corporate jobs compared to hand skilled jobs

A Ghanaian man by the name of Ben Sey opened up about his journey to migrating from Ghana stating that he regrets not learning fitting work in Ghana before moving abroad as it is a booming business in Canada.

Recounting his journey, the young man also shared that he had his tertiary education at Takoradi Polytechnic where he pursued an HND in Graphic Designing and got the chance to travel abroad after some years.

He revealed one of the most sought-after people in his current line of work currently are those with fitting experience and he regrets that he never learnt that back in Ghana.

People who read the publication had a lot to say about it. The post has since gathered close to 5,000 reactions, over 100 comments and close to 90 shares.

Papa Sunayona replied:

In Gh, the impression has been created dat it's only d illiterates n school drop outs that learn hand skilled job.. unfortunately it's only a few of d literates that have hand skilled job,wit d rest waiting to b employed wit a pen as their job tool..

This is a lesson to parents to encourage their children who r gud in creating little objects with their hands n mind to polish that talent through vocational/technical training

Farouk FK shared:

I remember when I decided to be become mechanical engineer my fellow friends teased me. some were calling me names but today am a chief engineer and no one can take it away from me and am soo happy to be one

Kofi Atta Djan commented:

That's why I feel pity for most of the parents who are wasting much to enroll their children in SHS... Because I know 90% of them will be unemployed/under-employed at the end.

From Yaw Jonas:

Ghana is the only country that doesn’t take technical school seriously. Don’t worry sir, I am with u.

Kwame Boateng wrote:

Even being a barber or a hairdresser in such countries pays better than formal jobs

