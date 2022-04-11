A young Nigerian man serving in the US Army, Oyemomi Damilare Victor, whose story went viral for surprising his wife in the hospital has spoken to Legit.ng about his life in America as a soldier.

Oyemomi, the first of three children, said he hailed from Modekeke in Osun state. Both his primary and secondary school education happened in Ikorodu, Lagos state. He revealed that after his university education, he relocated to America less than a decade ago.

The Nigerian man in US Army said that he comes home frequently. Photo source: @oyemomidami

How I planned the surprise visit

On his surprise visit to his wife that went viral, the man revealed that when he pranked her and told the woman he has been redeployed for another six months after the completion of his mission in 2021, she was unhappy. Oyemomi said he pulled off the surprise with the help of her co-workers and boss.

He said:

“She was shocked and had to run out, in the video I was overwhelmed with so much joy I had a shock I didn't know what to do when she ran out crying. I was full of emotions, that was when I also realized how much I have missed her. That day exactly made it 11months I left home.”

Military service made me a better person

The Nigerian man stated that his experience in the US Army has made him a better person, as being a soldier is about serving humanity. On tough days as a soldier, he revealed:

“…I joined and it's been over 7years and I will say it's been enjoyable even though there are days you wished you never joined but all together it's a great place to learn. I am happy I made that choice.”

I miss Nigerian food

The American soldier who visits Nigeria regularly said he tries as much as possible to eat African food whenever he is home because buying such abroad is expensive. He spoke about Lagos below:

“The best part about Nigeria is once I get to Lagos, that Lagos spirit just comes into me and I am happy, I want to just groove and enjoy the lagos spirit…”

