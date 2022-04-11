A young Nigerian has shared on social media how he went from serving in a rural area to his company

David Adefunmilayo said he became a laughing stock among the comity of colleagues after he was deployed to serve in a school in a faraway village in Ibadan

Describing his moments there (the school) as the "one of the toughest times,'' the CEO said he eventually prayed, worked and got redeployed

A young businessman identified as David Adefunmilayo has advised netizens to never allow anyone to sell them short as they are taller than they ever imagined.

The first-class oil/gas graduate stated this on LinkedIn as he shared how he was deployed to a school in a faraway village in Ibadan, Oyo state but ended up serving in his own company.

He was first posted to a rural area with poor network coverage. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/David Adefunmilayo

David was devasted by his first deployment

According to David, he was devastated when he received the news of his deployment to the village school.

To make matters worse, the area had poor network coverage and the school still used chalkboard that almost gave him breathing problems.

In his words:

"I was devastated when I saw my deployment to work at a school in a far village in Ibadan, OYO state.

"This was definitely going to be a fall of a large digital ecosystem I have sacrificed and built during my undergraduate days.

"Not only did they use a chalkboard that almost gave me breathing problems, they barely have internet to even work from HOME..."

The founder of Efico Resources said he became a laughing stock among people.

David narrated that he spent 3 months there, prayed to God and worked to get a favourable redeployment which eventually came.

He was redeployed to a company he created by himself.

"I had to spend about 3 months in this solitary, no-mans-land but was trying my best to ensure things didn’t go south with EFICO RESOURCES.

"To cut the story, I prayed to God and worked on getting a favourable place that aligns with me.

"To the glory of God,

"Not only did I get a favourable place, but I was posted to my own company,'' he said.

David attached photos showing when he taught at the village school and when he was redeployed to his company.

Netizens reactions

Nzeako Chiamaka Joyce said:

"Growth is a constant and conscious. Thank you for sharing your story."

Ayo Osuntoye said:

"Nicely said... Even though I want to really know how you got to work at your company after all."

Zainab Owolabi said:

"Growth will never go unnoticed. Keep up the good work David."

Adegboyega Kolade said:

"Do not let anyone sell you short, who you are twice as TALL.

"That resonates well.

"Thanks for this. David Adefunmilayo."

