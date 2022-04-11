A man who has been 'backing' his disabled kid to school for years was rewarded by kind people online

The father said that as long as he has strength in him, he will keep supporting his kid and taking him to school

After finding out what the family need, a young man raised money and bought the father a new vehicle for transportation

A young man whose father has been carrying him to school since he was a kid in kindergarten has spoken in a video.

According to @murphslife, the father said he is blessed to have him as a son despite his condition. The son in turn revealed he feels that his dad is God sent.

A video shared online shows that the father always dresses the young man before taking him to school.

The father said he would keep supporting his child. Photo source: @murphslife

Great kindness

Through the kindness of a neighbor, the kid was given a wheelchair. The father vowed that he will keep carrying the boy till the day he dies.

According to the father, he has so much love for his child because he believes he is a blessing from God. The man dreams of one day getting a pickup truck to transport his son around.

With contributions raised by @murphlife, the father was given a brand new truck. Both the father and son could not stop crying. The son was also given a laptop.

Below are some of the reactions:

mighty___three said:

"What about covering for his studies...is there a go fund me?"

teemariee23 said:

"Hope.. You give me so much hope for this world. Thank you!"

miyu9moon said:

"Beautiful souls. Such a good father and a grateful son. May God bless them, and may God bless all of you for this amazing gift."

picklepinot said:

"Tears in my eyes. What a beautiful family. Next time you guys come across a wheelchair or bed bound person might be worth while to look into getting them a hoyer lift. It'll make it easier for their care takers to transfer them into bed or chair. Especially if the care taker is getting older."

Lady opened shop for woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a kind Nigerian, Lynda Iroegbu, on Monday, February 14, revealed how she spent her Valentine's Day.

She made a stranger she met in December 2021 smile. Lynda revealed that the woman was a mother of five kids who was battling life challenges. Along the line, two of her kids died.

The petty business she was running was taken away from her by thugs. To lessen her burden, the kind lady opened a makeshift shop for her.

