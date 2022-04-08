A Nigerian woman's kindness to a stranger has been rewarded handsomely and beyond her wildest imagination

The stranger, a young man, had called at her home and pleaded with her to give him food as he was hungry

The woman took him in, gave him food despite not knowing him from anywhere and this made him return days later to bless her family

A Nigerian mum has been rewarded with huge cash by a young man she had offered food days ago.

The young man, famed for helping random persons after putting them to tests, had knocked on the woman's door and pleaded that she gave him food as he was hungry.

He gave her N152l. Photo Credit: @michaelspyder

Source: Instagram

Startled by his request, the woman enquired where he resided and took him into her home.

In a video the young man shared on Instagram, the woman is seen serving him food. He ate up and gave her N5k on the spot for helping him.

Days later, he would return to her house to give her N152k for her upkeep as well as to enroll her kid in school.

According to him, the money came from good-spirited individuals who were touched by her kindness when he first visited her house.

Watch the video of when the woman offered him food below:

Video of his return to her house:

Social media reacts

@herneeey said:

"May God do something bigger than help in your life, God bless you real big."

@messi_elnino__ said:

"God bless you, in the trenches this were the kind of miracles we prayed for..God bless you."

@sisiphunshaw said:

"Hi Michael, I have 20k to add to this woman’s business. She has a big heart and she speaks really well. God bless her and God bless you for the little gift."

@titronacars said:

"And again, giving has nothing to do with the quantity owned. She emptied her pot for a stranger."

@glennmena said:

"Micheal u guys are u doing amazing work with these contents. Blessings bruh!"

Source: Legit.ng