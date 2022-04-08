A teenager identified as Pritvik Sinhadc has been accepted into 23 highly reputed Ivy League Universities in USA and UK

Pritvik who is a kidney disease survivor said he applied to all the schools not knowing which one would accept him

The boy also bagged scholarships worth N19m ($48,000), but he said he is trying to make a choice of which school to go to

A 17-year-old teenager who has had a history of academic excellence and scholarship has been accepted into 23 top universities in the United States and the United Kingdom. The boy is from Dubai, UAE and he is a kidney disease survivor.

The boy identified as Pritvik Sinhadc is a science-orientated student who has authored books and research papers.

Pritvik Sinhadc is having a hard time making the choice of which school to go to. Photo credit: khaleejtimes.com

Source: UGC

Pritvik Sinhadc also got scholarships

It is not only that he was accepted, he also got mouth-watering scholarships worth at least N19 million ($48,000).

The boy said he applied to many universities because he did not know which one would accept him. Some of the universities offering him admission include California Institute of Technology (Caltech), Stanford, and several Ivy League universities such as Princeton, Columbia, University of Pennsylvania, Brown and Dartmouth.

Reacting, Pritvik said:

“I applied to all these universities because my parents were unsure where I’ll get in. Caltech has always been my dream school, as it is a STEM research hub. However, I never expected to get in as it’s extremely selective and admits only around 25 to 50 international students from all over the world. Most of my family members and friends told me that it would be a waste of time if I applied to Caltech. However, I applied and got in!"

Once he is able to make up his mind on which school to go to, he will be set to pursue a double major in Physics and Astrophysics, and a minor in Planetary Sciences and/or Mathematics starting from September 2022.

Source: Legit.ng