A Nigerian man, Awoleke Samuel from Ekiti State University with first class, becoming the best graduating student

The man who completed his studies at EKSU with a 4.85 CGPA said God helped him to overcome his challenges

Many people thronged his comment section with 'congratulations; as Awoleke looked towards the future with great hope

A young Nigerian man, Awoleke Samuel, has gone online to share that he finished from Ekiti State University (EKSU) in style.

In a post on his LinkedIn, he revealed that he graduated from EKSU with a 4.85 CGPA in geology and emerged the overall best graduating student in his department and school.

A Nigerian man became the best graduating student at EKSU. Photo source: LinkedIn/Awoleke Samuel

God gave me what I wanted

Awoleke added that though the path to success was fraught with challenges, God gave him the kind of honour he wanted.

Sharing his success secret, he said that focus and determination were his watchwords. The first-class graduate thanked everyone who supported him.

Looking towards the future with hope

The young Nigerian stated that though the next phase of his life will be more challenging, he believes everything will be alright.

As at the time of writing this report, his post has gathered over 1,000 comments with thousands of likes.

some of the reactions below:

Ebube Evangeline said:

"Congrats Samuel."

Agih Roseline said:

"Wow, congratulations."

Chiwendu Favour said:

"Big congratulations."

Revd Joseph Oreofe said:

"Congrats,the Lord will take you to your high places in Jesus name."

Another Nigerian first class graduate

