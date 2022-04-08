A man in America, Dell Hall, has in a surprising revelation said he would only survive on beer during the lent season

Dell has carried out the same dangerous tasks for three years in the past, 2022's own will be his fourth attempt

The man is going on only a beer diet to raise funds for those living with disabilities and also to lose weight

As the lent season continues, an Ohio man named Dell Hall has disclosed that he gave up food but has been surviving on a beer-only diet.

Fox 2 reports that Dell has done the same for the last three years, which makes this the fourth consecutive year.

He is, however, quick to add that taking beer in place of food has nothing to do with getting drunk.

"You can, you know, use a beer in a very healthy way and not vilify it like this, you know, evil alcohol," he explained.

The alcohol is bolstered by the fact that he always keeps healthy, hydrated, and takes a lot of vitamins.

Not medically approved

This year's Lent will come to an end on April 14, and Dell is proud to announce that he's already lost 11.3 kgs courtesy of his unconventional diet.

Apart from weight loss, his beer-only diet is also geared towards raising funds for people with physical disabilities through the Ken Anderson Alliance.

The chief clinical officer at Mercy Health Cincinnati Stephen Feagins, however, poked holes in Dell's idea, saying that it is not sustainable.

"Thankfully, this is a Lent thing, not a forever thing," he maintained.

His sentiments stem from the fact that medically, excessive drinking has been found to cause numerous health problems among them high blood pressure, damage to liver cells, and psychological disorders.

