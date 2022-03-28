Claims that Comptroller-General Hameed Ali of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) is receiving treatment abroad have been debunked

One of the reports is that Comptroller-General Ali slumped recently, a negative attempt to explain his absence in the country

Moreover, the NCS in a statement on Sunday, March 27, noted that Ali who has worked tirelessly is on an official leave

The Nigerian Customs Service has reacted to viral claims that Comptroller-General Hameed Ali recently slumped and has been flown abroad for immediate medical attention.

In a statement by Deputy Comptroller, Timi Bomodi, the NCS denied the reports and described it as false, Daily Nigerian reports.

Bomodi who is also the public relations officer disclosed in the statement released on Sunday, March 27, that Ali is on sick leave, adding that he is hail and hearty.

The spokesman noted that the service is not ignorant of the fact that some persons are using Ali's absence to weave fake news with the intention of stirring controversy in the country, Leadership added.

He stated that such unfounded lies will not distract the NCS from "carrying out its brief as it seeks to rebuild a world-class institution worthy of the prayers and support of all Nigerians."

As he warned that messages propagating falsehood about the NCS' boss will attract legal action, Bomodi assured stakeholders and Nigerians that Ali is in good health.

The earlier part of the statement read:

“To put the records straight, Ali is hale and hearty and not ill as reported by the unnamed online media outlet.

“The CG, who throughout his tenure, has sacrificed his time and energy to drive the reforms agenda of this administration has earned remarkable successes in restructuring and raising unprecedented revenues for the service.

“We know that some persons are trying to take advantage of his absence resulting from a well-earned official leave to stir unnecessary controversy in the polity."

