A kind young man, Brian Arya, has put smiles on tens of people's faces with his #FreeHomeForU campaign

The man uses the programme which started in 2020 during the pandemic to pay for hotel accommodation for people who really need it but cannot afford the service

Brian revealed that people who have benefited so far are those who just want a safe space away from their daily life troubles

A young man who is also a TikToker, Brian Arya, has made news for helping homeless people with shelter.

Narrating his life story, he said while he was still struggling to make ends meet, he used to work for motels in New Jersey, People reports.

The man uses his money to make homeless people smile. Photo source: TikTok/@Itmotel

How it started

As a way to kill time while he was working night shifts in a motel in 2019, he decided to start a TikTok page called @Itmotel. On the account, he shares hilarious encounters with guests.

During the pandemic, the man’s TikTok blew up when he told his thousands of followers that there are rooms available to stay for anyone who does not have a place to go or wanted to isolate.

Since then, his #FreeRoomForU has helped about 100 people who do not have a place to go due to things like a job loss or quit notice.

Concerning those who check into the free rooms, he said:

“Sometimes they come just to kind of get away from really bad situations. Maybe a domestic situation and kind of hiding from that person...”

Not rich but still helping people

Despite the fact that the TikToker is not rich, he tries as best as he can to settle the bills of those who cannot afford to pay for the hotel rooms.

Some of his followers have since donated towards his cause in food, clothes and other items. Despite the huge demand that being a philanthropist comes with, Brian still wants to fulfil his long-term dream of becoming an actor.

