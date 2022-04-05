A stunning video has shown the flash moment a man captured a co-labourer who was falling from a high ladder

The man was using the ladder to work high up in the air when suddenly he slipped and started falling scaringly to the ground

But his fellow worker who was standing by arrived just in time to capture him like football with both hands as they both lay on the ground

A labourer has captured a co-worker who was crashing from a ladder after he slipped, preventing what would have been a clear disaster.

The man has been described as an angel sent from heaven because of the amazing way he grabbed the fellow worker just like football.

The the man rushed ad saves. Photo credit: @goodnewsmovent and Getty Images/Don Mason

He bore him in his arms like an angel

After the flash moment which happened in a twinkling of an eye, they both laid on their backs in the scary video.

People who have seen the video described such rare saving hands as appearing only once in a million of such incidences.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

After the video was shared by @goodnewsmovement, it got so many reactions from Instagram users who saw it. See some of the reactions below:

@hearthcrafthoney reacted:

"Wow this man literally used his body as an impact cushion, that awesome. An earth angel."

@dearlydepartedart commeted:

"Now that's a real trust fall. Good to know who has your back. Literally."

@miaculpa7 said:

"That is some serious reflexes!"

@pikzzi reacted:

"I think they both where in shock and needed a second. Wow!"

@ciao_zuccherina commented:

"Oh my goodness! What fortune. He rubbed his heart too. That’s just so kind and loving. Good human aware goes to that man!!"

@zappkipp said:

"Man that would’ve been bad. Back would’ve landed right on the ladder and head probably off that concrete floor. He would’ve 100% be seriously injured. Kudos to that grace and fast reaction."

Maintenance workers rescues sloth hanging on electric cable

In another story, Legit.ng reported that maintenance workers saved the life a sloth that was stuck on top of an electric cable in Colombia.

The helpless animal was rescued after 20 minutes of cajoling and struggle. It was finally released to the wild.

The story gladdened many hearts online as people praised the workers for their kindness towards the animal.

