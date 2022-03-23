A video has shown the touching moment a mother got a huge cash gift from a total stranger and her reaction was so emotional

The woman was selling her food outside a Walmart with her son when she was accosted by the stranger who pretended he wants to buy

The man then removed the money, a total of N415k ($1000) and stretched it towards the woman and she was totally shocked by the gift

A man decided to make the life of a food seller better and he took extra steps to gift her the sum of N415K in an emotional video.

The woman was shell-shocked the moment the money got into her hand and it was confirmed that it belong to her.

The woman was shocked by the gift. Photo credit: Tiktok/@juixxe

Source: UGC

She is a food seller

The woman in question sells food and on this particular day, she was at the spot with her son when the good samaritan came calling.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The good samaritan came in the form of someone who wanted to buy food. But he only wanted to bless the life of the woman. The woman's entire food was calculated to be worth around N28k.

However, she got more than that from the stranger who also did not take any of the food. He told the woman that the money is not his from his followers on social media. The touching video was shared on Tiktok by @juixxe and reposted on Instagram by @worthfeed.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Many social media users who saw the video took to the comment section to bare their minds as follows:

@killasbaby said:

"I love the fact that the message is in the gesture…..no faces. just good deeds."

@catlea_mcvicar commented:

"Thank you for not exploiting or embarrassing her by showing her face. ❤️ the respect."

@esteb0730 reacted:

"Wish there were more people like this in the world to help one another!!!!

Nigerian woman gets N400k cash gift

Meanwhile Legit.ng had previously reported that a kind man gifted a woman the sum of N400k to take care of her family.

The man made the huge donation when he learned the woman had three children who cannot walk, talk or hear properly.

He said the woman should use the money to start up a business to care for her family and herself.

Source: Legit.ng