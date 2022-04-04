A Nigerian man who was pranked by an Instagram content creator as he begged for his life now has a reason to smile

Someone who saw his video reached out to the prankster and wanted to give the man the sum of N50,000

After days of searching for him, the beneficiary was emotional as he thanked the anonymous giver

A Nigerian prankster and content creator on Instagram in a post revealed that after he played a prank on an old man, someone reached out to him.

The stranger said he will like to give his prank subject the sum of N50,000. After the offer was made, the content creator went in search of the man.

A young man pranked an old man who was later given N50,000. Photo source: @kun_zlim

Source: Instagram

The beneficiary was happy

Despite spending seven hours on the same spot he pranked him, the man could not locate him anywhere.

Days after, people he told about the man were able to connect them both. The beneficiary of the N50,000 thanked the person who gave him the money.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 160 comments with thousands of likes.

May God bless the giver

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

swag_omoluabi said:

"God bless you and the sponsor broad."

azfuture_ said:

"I’m happy for him. Good people dey."

sammysaxarewa_official said:

"God bless you both."

blizzydj said:

"Ah I cried look at how he was begging for his life like what if it was real, the prank passed a different massage."

official_kwhy said:

"God bless the hand ,.. the pocket when the money came from will never dry."

ibunkunoluwa_5 said:

"God bless him for his kindly and enrich his pocket more."

famozo1 said:

"Money is for the high blood pressure you gave him."

mr_bobbyjay said:

"May him never lack any good tinz in life and may God answer all his secret prayer Amen."

Source: Legit.ng