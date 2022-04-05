A little girl threw her family members off balance and stunned them as she lamented over their 'spiritual state'

The kid with tears evident in her emotion-laden voice accused her family of not being holy for not going to the house of God

While they were still trying to grasp her outburst, she backed them and cried out to God to help her family

There was a weird drama at a family's home as a little girl accused her people of not being holy.

The clip shared by @remedyblog on Instgaram started with an adult asking a little girl why she was crying.

With folded arms, the kid responded that they were all not holy.

"All of you are not holy... All of you!,'' the girl said with teary eyes.

When a female adult wanted to know why she said they aren't holy, the kid replied clapping tearfully:

"Because you won't go to the... to the house of the Lord. Oh, my God!"

She then faced the wall, backing them, and cried out to God to help her family.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@rubies_clozet said:

"She knows what she is saying oooo, God is delivering a message through her ❤️ know this and know peace."

@emmyblack1234 said:

"To me the question am asking myself is this. At her age what did she knows about holiness. Secondly at her age she never they feel the situation of Nigeria at the time she begins to the hardship of Nigeria. Then she will understand the meaning of holiness. I tell you fact in Nigeria I don't think there is any holy man or woman or don't have fault somewhere. Baby girl you just have to respect your father and mother that what the bible says. It's better you pray for them on their behalf.

"You talking about church, when the churches in Nigeria no one speak the truth. The country is dying and no head of church in Nigeria can speak the truth against the bad leaders in the country. In the old testament the prophet of GOD are the once who speaks the truth to the king's if they are going the wrong way."

@fabulousudy said:

"It only God that have review this to this little girl and that why she is crying.maybe she saw her family not raptured because they are not holy.....God is sending her to warm them......please take heed. Rapture is near."

@nonnylicious_hairs said:

"My daughter saw me drinking and said mummy I am disappointed in you omo my heart broke into thousand pieces she went ahead to educate I and her dad how ungodly drinking is."

Little girl tearfully begs dad not to kill fowl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had tearfully begged her dad not to kill a fowl for food.

The post sighted by Legit.ng on a Facebook page called Fighting Sinful Addictions saw a cute girl begging her father who was preparing to butcher a fowl not to go ahead with it.

The young girl was heard saying:

"Daddy leave him I don't want to eat again."

Her father was heard asking his daughter why and she kept saying "no don't do it."

