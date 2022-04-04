A little girl got netizens talking and guests stunned over her unusual wish on the occasion of her birthday

After being told to make a wish at her small birthday celebration, the kid innocently said she wants to have children

Social media users have been divided over the little girl's action in the clip, just as many found it hilarious

Kids are little ones for a reason and say or do things weird to grown ups but probably normal in their own sights.

A little girl's birthday wish has stirred hilarious reactions on social media as a video from the occasion went viral.

The little kid got guests stunned. Photo Credit: Instagram/@drizzy_93, Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

The footage reposted by @instablog9ja showed a woman directing the celebrant to make a birthday wish.

The kid immediately said she wishes to have children and immediately put out the candles on her birthday cake before guests could stop her.

Her wish however got guests laughing and some who tried to stop the kid from putting out the candles probably ruing missing the chance to do so.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@zennia_art said:

"Every little girl wished to have children and played the mother role. Give her a baby doll."

@ms.cocofudge said:

"If only she knew the hard responsibilities that come with parenting, she would think otherwise."

@unapologetic_sina said:

"This used to be my wish when I was her age, that I will use my mom's slippers and fold it in wrapper as pa my baby but now...omo things don change."

@zidanethebunny said:

"Of course now, maybe not now but later.

"She’s speaking into her future with so much power.

"Go girl!"

@luchanolichi25 said:

"It's not a bad wish. When she grows she definitely will. She loves children. But I think she's an only child so her parents should do the needful."

