BBNaija season 3 star, Alex Asogwa also known as Alex Unusual has shared a story about being in an abusive and unhealthy relationship

The reality star pleaded to her fans to quit unhealthy relationships as she narrated how a lady, Udochi almost got married to a rich guy but had to cancel it

Udochi is living a rich girl lifestyle but her partner is always hitting her including her partner's mum who is also a troll

Former Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Alex Unusual decided to share a story about experiences of an unhealthy and abusive relationship on Instagram to educate her fans.

Up until the later part of the epistle she wrote, it would be hard for people not to be convinced that Alex was telling her own story as she narrated a lady, Udochi's ordeal in her relationship.

Udochi should have been married to her partner last year but walked away from the relationship following how confrontational her partner Andre is.

She decided to choose life instead of the abusive marriage despite the fact that Andre is wealthy and could have covered up the abuses with money:

How can I be with someone that hits me?. He always tried to show the world that we had a perfect relationship but I had a black eye and wore his expensive shades to cover it up. I can remember my caption when I posted that picture “Rich and getting it”. I had comments like “show us the way, cut soap for me, you are the fashionista “ . My dear, your fashionista was covering her shame."

The lady wondered about the fate of her unborn children because Andre's mother is also a troll who finds excuses for her son and feels should be treated like a king.

Alex finally advised people to quit abusive relationships:

"Choose you and your future today. Do not let your children become monsters because you chose to be with a monster. That’s if you’ll be alive to see your children after such a decision. Leave unhealthy relationships."

