A caring young girl who was seen in a video pleading for a fowl who was about to be killed is being admired by many

In the video, she was heard asking her father not to kill the fowl and that she is no longer interested in enjoying the meat

Social media users who saw the video said the girl has a pure heart and the world needs more of her

A video of an animal-loving young Ghanaian girl has surfaced online and has been racking up massive reactions from netizens.

The post sighted by Legit.ng on a Facebook page called Fighting Sinful Addictions saw a cute girl begging her father who was preparing to butcher a fowl not to go ahead with it.

Girl and her dad Photo credit: Fighting Sinful Addictions/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The young girl was heard saying:

"Daddy leave him I don't want to eat again."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Her father was heard asking his daughter why and she kept saying "no don't do it".

The video at the point of this publication has gathered close to 150,000 views with more than 600 comments and close to 3,000 reactions.

Social media reacts

Victoria Lyric commented:

''What a beautiful soul, this child is. If adults can be this passionate, i don't think there would be blood shedding in the land.''

Mekaino Mech wrote:

''Stop tormenting the innocent little girl please. You mustn't do that in her presence. Just imagine.''

From Better Ette thought:

''What a pure heart and love this little girl has for the chicken? But some humans takes delight in killing fellow man without guilt. Nevertheless, what a man sow that he will reap. The Maker of Man, is coming very soon to judge the world. I laughed, at the same time, tears flowed from my eyes seeing the sincerity. I feel for the chicken too. I love you little princess.''

Eromomhe Lauretta reacted:

''That girl might never eat chicken meat again. It wasn't nice doing such in her presence especially when she was obviously crying. Parents shouldn't be insensitive to things such as this scenario. I pray she doesn't end up having nightmares from time to time with this experience.''

Clara Udeh commented:

''Hahahaha eeyaah little Princess wants to eat Christmas chicken but doesn't want the chicken killed, she's an emotional person. I pray she grows with same mind set for humanity, it's will be so lovely. The Lord bless her and make her grow in more wisdom and love.''

Watch the full video linked below:

Little boy weeps uncontrollably after mum said he's not her best friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy had wept uncontrollably after his mum said he wasn't her best friend.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the boy was heartbroken and couldn't control his outburst of tears after his mum picked his dad over him.

The little kid has his mum as his best friend and he expected her to reciprocate by choosing him as her bestie, but she chose his dad over him.

When the mum realised that the little man has become emotional, she changed her mind and finally chose him as her best friend.

Source: Legit.ng