A stunning video has shown the funny moment a kid reported his kid sister to their mum for using the f*** word

The kid approached the mum with the story but was unable to tell exactly how it happened as he continued beating about the bush

However, the kid sister laughed it off as if she is reacting to something unserious; her reaction has created fun for people on Instagram

A girl has been seen in a viral video laughing at her elder brother who tried to report her to their mother for saying "sh*t".

The girl reportedly used the word and her brother made it a point to report the misdemeanour to heir mum. But the boy reported it wrongly. He was reporting that the girl used an F word instead.

He was caught stammering when he found himself before the mother as he could not say clearly exactly what happened. He ended up reporting the wrong thing.

The little girl has no regrets

As soon as the boy wrongly hinted on what happened to his mum, his kid sister broke out laughing out loud. It appears she has no single regret for using the word.

Her reaction in the video has got many people laughing after it was shared on Instagram by @ladbible.

Watch the video below

Social media users react

Social media users have swarmed on the video to bare their minds. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@datislangurl said:

"He said she said the F word don’t be mad at me but she said shi*t."

@dre1.94 commented:

"He’s gonna be a fed wen he grows up."

@prettybrat84 said:

"In this kids voice 'don't be mad at me, I'm just telling you but, when your kids use profanity, don't be mad at them because you are their prime example so, keep yo hands off of them and your punishments and go punish yourself for not being more slick with ya mouth."

Mum punishes her two kids for using her phone to order TV online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a mum was seen in video a punishing her two kids for using her phone to order a television set online.

The kids paid correctly because the TV set was delivered to everyone's surprise.

However, in the funny video, the kids were heard telling their mum that they were sorry, that the incident won't happen again.

Source: Legit.ng