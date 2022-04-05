Videos shared online have shown the moment customers flooded a Nigerian bank asking why they were charged for SMS

One of the messages sent to the media said that the SMS deductions were from 2016 as the bank manager said there is nothing he could do

Nigerians who reacted to the videos made the same complaint as some said that they have emptied their bank accounts to be safe

Clips shared on social media showed the moment customers were inside a Nigerian bank making complaints.

According to messages received by @Instablog9ja, the bank manager revealed he is helpless.

The customers shouted thieves at the bank over the deductions. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Big SMS deductions

A part of the clip captured people whipping out their camera phones in anger. As they did so, they were shouting 'thieves' in Yoruba.

A message under the video said that someone was charged N70,000 and another customer, N10,000 all for SMS charges.

Watch the video below (swipe):

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 11,000 likes.

timblogga said:

"This is exactly what GT Banks are doing. I funded one of my GT Bank and they deducted money for more than 12 times in the name of SMS alert charges that was never received. @gtbank you guys are THlEVES."

onyii_sunshine joked:

"Make una rest and collect AC the heat is too much."

favournyke said:

"Buh, this SMS charge something... You geh 5h dem go still collect ₦6.

osahonplux said:

"You save money, and they stress you to get it back after using your money to enrich themselves."

veevogee said:

"Bank people and charges be like 5and6."

veevyane__ said:

"Omo I don empty my gtbank account.. I no get strength for wahala."

dtailor_official said:

"I wish i can screenshots d charges i got over d weekend."

Another man storms bank after deductions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the video of a Nigerian man disrupting a bank operation over an alleged withdrawal of N300,000 from his account stirred massive reactions on social media.

Posting the clip on Twitter, a Nigerian identified as Gbemi Dennis said the man's complaints have been unattended to for almost a month.

In the short video, the man who brought his children to the said bank said the kids have been sent out of school and there is no money to pay their fees.

