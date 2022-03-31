A young man who used to make adult movies has repented from the act and turned 360 degrees from his old ways to become a man of God

Joshua Broome filmed at least 1000 adult films when he was still in the red district but decided to quit the act in 2012 and turn a new leaf

Joshua whose stage name was Rocco Reed met a lady who invited him to church and he has now become a well known pastor

In a dramatic turn of events, a man who filmed at least 1000 adult movies during his career has repented and become a pastor.

The man identified as Joshua Broome was an adult film star up until 2012 when he quit the red district because according to him, it caused him emotional trauma.

Joshua's wife invited him to church and his life changed. Photo credit: @iamjoshuabroome

Invited to church, becomes a pastor

After Broome stopped making adult films, he met a lady called Hope who invited him to church. His life changed from then on because he took the things of God seriously.

He went ahead to study Biblical Theology and has become a pastor who preaches the gospel to people.

He gets married to Hope

Broome married Hope, the lady who introduced him to the things of God, in 2016. The both have three sons now.

Commenting on his phenomenon transformation, and the downsides of adult movies, Broome said:

"It’s so harmful. You are saying it's okay to consume a person like a product, and if you treat people like products every aspect of your life is going to be detrimental."

His interesting story was later shared on Instagram by @ladbible.

Social media users react

When the story was shared on Instagram, it attracted so much attention. Here are a few comments on the story:

@georgejn21 said:

"Cleaner background than most pastors."

@johnj_2103 commented:

"He really went from sorry daddy I've been naughty to forgive me father I have sinned."

@atomicstar.36 reacted:

"So nice to see someone redeemed."

