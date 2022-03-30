Kev Crane, 50, the plumber who got signed by the New Reality Records label, UK after he sang while fixing a sink has landed a new deal

A 50-year-old man named Kev Crane has landed a Hollywood film deal after his inspirational grass to grace story went viral online.

Kev who is a plumber first got noticed at a home where he went to fix sinks. As he worked, he was singing a particular song and his voice was heard by the owner of the home who is a music producer. This was how his success story started.

Grace found him where he was fixing sinks

The owner of the home where Kev worked, Paul Conneally is the owner of New Reality Records, UK. He immediately signed Kev on the label. That was how people got to hear Kev's voice songs.

Story adapted for a Hollywood movie

His story has inspired many people and now it is going to be turned into a movie. Kev has sold the rights to the story to Hollywood film makers Stacy Sherman and Billy Ray.

Kev told the BBC:

"I've had some sleepless nights thinking about this whole story - the record deal and now the film. It's so exciting.

"It's like I'm watching this happen to someone else. Not for one minute did I think this could happen to me."

@richiedriss said:

"My soul has been lifted by this."

@having_a_look_around:

"Good for him. There is a lot of undiscovered talent out there."

@mercedessoniag reacted:

"Wonderful, you never know where destiny takes you, what tomorrow brings. His time has come, Shine Me, give them your very best."

