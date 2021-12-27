A Nigerian lady has stirred massive reaction on social media after she showed how she was 'scammed' of her N37,000

In a viral video, the lady said after paying for a human hair, a vendor delivered the opposite of what was ordered

Many Nigerians who reacted to her video said even real human hair is more expensive than what she paid for

A young Nigerian lady has become really angry after the human hair she paid N37,000 for turned out to be fake when it was delivered.

Wearing the wig to show people online, the lady said that the supposed hair is synthetic and not what she wanted.

The lady showed social media users everything wrong with the hair. Photo source: @instablog9ja

The frontal is bad, hair looks scanty

In a video shared by @instablog9ja, she yanked the wig off to show social media users the many things that are wrong with the product. First, the lady stated that the hair looks scanty.

The lady also complained about the hair’s closure, saying she cannot imagine how she will pay N37,000 for such.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 5,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Human hair is expensive

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

africanflamingo_ said:

"You wey carry 37k to buy colored Bob hair wetin you expect? Shey the vendor thief the hair Abi wetin. Sorry o."

kingston_eze said:

"U be human put am for Ur human head."

chiamaka__p said:

"Are you not a thief. Frontals wig 34k. Haba. What were you expecting."

official_bobby_fredrick said:

"But honestly she looks beautiful with her low cut sha."

chicaah_bonitaa said:

"U wey pay 37k for frontal d price no fear u?"

officialcorazon1 said:

"Shay na 37k your mates take dey buy hair? Hold like 250k if you want better hair o."

